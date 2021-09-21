788 new Covid cases confirmed on September 21 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 788 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 893 on Monday, 681 on Sunday, 641 on Saturday, 728 on Friday, 814 on Thursday and 793 on Wednesday.
A total of 31,564 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 21.
Data released on September 21 shows nationally there were 203 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,455 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 21.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 24,243
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,292
Gosport
Total cases: 7,178
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,476.7
Havant
Total cases: 11,675
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,256.8
Fareham
Total cases: 9,381
New cases: 15
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,063.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,827
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,127.9
Winchester
Total cases: 9,255
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,349.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,929
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,398.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,690
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,626
Hart
Total cases: 7,967
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,162.2
New Forest
Total cases: 11,799
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,567.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,075
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,733.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,412
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,187.9
Southampton
Total cases: 26,717
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,565.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 11,182
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,858.3
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.