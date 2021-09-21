A total of 788 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 893 on Monday, 681 on Sunday, 641 on Saturday, 728 on Friday, 814 on Thursday and 793 on Wednesday.

A total of 31,564 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 21.

Data released on September 21 shows nationally there were 203 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,455 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 21.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 24,243

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,292

Gosport

Total cases: 7,178

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,476.7

Havant

Total cases: 11,675

New cases: 26

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,256.8

Fareham

Total cases: 9,381

New cases: 15

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,063.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,827

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,127.9

Winchester

Total cases: 9,255

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,349.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,929

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,398.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,690

New cases: 88

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,626

Hart

Total cases: 7,967

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,162.2

New Forest

Total cases: 11,799

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,567.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,075

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,733.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,412

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,187.9

Southampton

Total cases: 26,717

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,565.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 11,182

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,858.3

