A total of 840 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 885 on Monday, 983 on Sunday, 1,066 on Saturday, 957 on Friday, 1,212 on Thursday and 798 on Wednesday.

A total of 37,489 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 7.

Data released on September 7 shows nationally there were 209 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 133,483 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 7.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 22,999

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,712.6

Gosport

Total cases: 6,713

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,927.6

Havant

Total cases: 11,012

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,716.2

Fareham

Total cases: 8,854

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,610.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,216

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,634.5

Winchester

Total cases: 8,634

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,856.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,002

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,876.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,885

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,032

Hart

Total cases: 7,386

New cases: 28

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,567

New Forest

Total cases: 11,004

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,125.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,580

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,209.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,726

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,648.5

Southampton

Total cases: 25,364

New cases: 118

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,030.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,483

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,367

