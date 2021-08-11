873 new Covid cases confirmed on August 11 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 873 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Wednesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 704 on Tuesday, 688 on Monday, 810 on Sunday, 779 on Saturday, 927 on Friday, 790 on Thursday and 770 last Wednesday.
A total of 29,612 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 11.
Data released on August 11 shows nationally there were 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,607 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 11.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 19,653
New cases: 112
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,154
Gosport
Total cases: 5,451
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,437.3
Havant
Total cases: 9,310
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,369.1
Fareham
Total cases: 7,307
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,280.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,808
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,497.5
Winchester
Total cases: 7,205
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,721.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,129
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,823.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,054
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,680.9
Hart
Total cases: 6,287
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,441.1
New Forest
Total cases: 9,269
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,159.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,528
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,094.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,202
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,450
Southampton
Total cases: 22,142
New cases: 150
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,756.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,409
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,909.5
