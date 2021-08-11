A total of 873 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Wednesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 704 on Tuesday, 688 on Monday, 810 on Sunday, 779 on Saturday, 927 on Friday, 790 on Thursday and 770 last Wednesday.

A total of 29,612 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 11.

Data released on August 11 shows nationally there were 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,607 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 11.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 19,653

New cases: 112

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,154

Gosport

Total cases: 5,451

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,437.3

Havant

Total cases: 9,310

New cases: 44

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,369.1

Fareham

Total cases: 7,307

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,280.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 6,808

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,497.5

Winchester

Total cases: 7,205

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,721.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,129

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,823.2

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,054

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,680.9

Hart

Total cases: 6,287

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,441.1

New Forest

Total cases: 9,269

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,159.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,528

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,094.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,202

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,450

Southampton

Total cases: 22,142

New cases: 150

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,756.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 8,409

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,909.5

