A total of 957 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,212 on Thursday, 798 on Wednesday, 724 on Tuesday, 833 on Monday, 648 on Sunday, 922 on Saturday.

A total of 42,076 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 3.

Data released on September 3 shows nationally there were 121 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 133,041 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 3.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 22,537

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,497.4

Gosport

Total cases: 6,472

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,643

Havant

Total cases: 10,773

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,527.1

Fareham

Total cases: 8,583

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,377.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,015

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,472.2

Winchester

Total cases: 8,435

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,698.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 13,679

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,695.2

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,580

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,807

Hart

Total cases: 7,245

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,422.5

New Forest

Total cases: 10,719

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,966.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,416

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,035.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,492

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,464.4

Southampton

Total cases: 24,928

New cases: 117

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,858

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,215

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,178.7

