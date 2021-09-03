957 new Covid cases confirmed on September 3 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 957 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,212 on Thursday, 798 on Wednesday, 724 on Tuesday, 833 on Monday, 648 on Sunday, 922 on Saturday.
A total of 42,076 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 3.
Data released on September 3 shows nationally there were 121 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 133,041 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 3.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 22,537
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,497.4
Gosport
Total cases: 6,472
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,643
Havant
Total cases: 10,773
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,527.1
Fareham
Total cases: 8,583
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,377.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,015
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,472.2
Winchester
Total cases: 8,435
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,698.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 13,679
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,695.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,580
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,807
Hart
Total cases: 7,245
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,422.5
New Forest
Total cases: 10,719
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,966.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,416
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,035.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,492
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,464.4
Southampton
Total cases: 24,928
New cases: 117
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,858
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 10,215
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,178.7
