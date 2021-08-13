975 new Covid cases confirmed on August 13 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 975 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Thursday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 875 on Thursday, 873 on Wednesday, 704 on Tuesday, 688 on Monday, 810 on Sunday and 779 on Saturday.
A total of 32,700 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 13.
Data released on August 13 shows nationally there were 100 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,801 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 13.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 19,872
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,256.1
Gosport
Total cases: 5,539
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,541.2
Havant
Total cases: 9,419
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,455.3
Fareham
Total cases: 7,414
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,372.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,889
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,562.9
Winchester
Total cases: 7,311
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,805.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,291
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,914.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,178
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,772.4
Hart
Total cases: 6,287
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,441.1
New Forest
Total cases: 9,419
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,243
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,618
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,190
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,300
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,527.1
Southampton
Total cases: 22,430
New cases: 181
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,870.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,594
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,039.5
