A total of 975 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Thursday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 875 on Thursday, 873 on Wednesday, 704 on Tuesday, 688 on Monday, 810 on Sunday and 779 on Saturday.

A total of 32,700 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 13.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on August 13 shows nationally there were 100 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,801 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 13.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 19,872

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,256.1

Gosport

Total cases: 5,539

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,541.2

Havant

Total cases: 9,419

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,455.3

Fareham

Total cases: 7,414

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,372.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 6,889

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,562.9

Winchester

Total cases: 7,311

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,805.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,291

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,914.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,178

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,772.4

Hart

Total cases: 6,287

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,441.1

New Forest

Total cases: 9,419

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,243

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,618

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,190

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,300

New cases: 61

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,527.1

Southampton

Total cases: 22,430

New cases: 181

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,870.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 8,594

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,039.5

