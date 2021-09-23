A total of 998 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,053 on Wednesday, 788 on Tuesday, 893 on Monday, 681 on Sunday, 641 on Saturday, 728 on Friday and 814 on Thursday.

A total of 36,710 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 23.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on September 23 shows nationally there were 182 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,803 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 23.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 24,491

New cases: 144

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,407.5

Gosport

Total cases: 7,255

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,567.6

Havant

Total cases: 11,820

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,355.8

Fareham

Total cases: 9,474

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,143.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,918

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,201.3

Winchester

Total cases: 9,376

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,445.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 15,095

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,491.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,866

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,755.9

Hart

Total cases: 8,101

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,299.5

New Forest

Total cases: 11,959

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,656.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,188

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,853.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,521

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,273.6

Southampton

Total cases: 26,954

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,659.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 11,953

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,978.4

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

A message from the Editor