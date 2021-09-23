998 new Covid cases confirmed on September 23 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 998 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,053 on Wednesday, 788 on Tuesday, 893 on Monday, 681 on Sunday, 641 on Saturday, 728 on Friday and 814 on Thursday.
A total of 36,710 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 23.
Data released on September 23 shows nationally there were 182 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,803 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 23.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 24,491
New cases: 144
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,407.5
Gosport
Total cases: 7,255
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,567.6
Havant
Total cases: 11,820
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,355.8
Fareham
Total cases: 9,474
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,143.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,918
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,201.3
Winchester
Total cases: 9,376
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,445.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 15,095
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,491.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,866
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,755.9
Hart
Total cases: 8,101
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,299.5
New Forest
Total cases: 11,959
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,656.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,188
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,853.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,521
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,273.6
Southampton
Total cases: 26,954
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,659.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 11,953
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,978.4
