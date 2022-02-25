Since the start of the pandemic 4,822 of patients with learning disabilities – or 75 per cent – within the area, have now received their first, second and booster vaccinations.

Many of these were supported by the strategic health facilitation team and community learning disabilities teams at Southern Health ensuring that adjustments were in place to enable them to have the vaccines.

Grab a jab

Marta Coates, a strategic health facilitator, explained the type of approach needed. ‘We have been supporting 21-year-old man who has a complex presentation, including epilepsy and a severe learning disability, sensory issues and anxiety,’ she said.

‘We created a personalised plan to support him receive his vaccines without distress, taking into consideration all sorts of factors that were explored within our learning disability expertise and with support from the parents.

‘Developing an individualised approach which included a range of reasonable adjustments he was able to have his first vaccine in his parents’ car, with support from his parents.

‘By the time he came to having his Covid booster he felt more relaxed and actually rolled up his sleeves and allowed the vaccines to be given. He even had his flu jab at the same time.’

His mum, who did not wish to be named, added: ‘This has been such a positive experience and the kindness and support we had made a huge difference.

‘Knowing my son is now protected against Covid and the flu virus is a great weight off my mind. You are amazing and so supportive, and I have to say that is wonderful for us special needs parents.’

As of February 23, 80.2 per cent of all eligible people aged 12 and over have had at least one Covid vaccine in Portsmouth, while 74.7 per cent have had two and 56.8 per cent have had a booster.

In Fareham the rate is higher with 91.4 per cent having had one, 87.9 per cent having had two and 75.3 per cent having had a booster.

In Gosport the rate is 88.4 per cent for one, 83.6 per cent for two and 69.3 per cent for a booster.

Whereas in Havant 88.7 per cent have had one, 84.1 per cent have had two and 70.2 have had a booster.

And in East Hampshire 91.3 per cent have had one, 86.9 have had two and 74.8 have had a booster.

The News launched the Grab a Jab campaign last summer to increase the rates in Portsmouth.

