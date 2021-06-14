Boris Johnson announced that the fourth step in the lockdown roadmap has been delayed by four weeks to July 19.

Except for weddings, which can go ahead with more than 30 guests, and the same apply to wakes.

The decision will be reviewed in two weeks time, the PM said.

He delivered the news in a press conference tonight.

Mr Johnson was joined by England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

The final lifting of lockdown restrictions was originally penciled in for June 21, however so-called ‘freedom day’ will now take place in July.

However the government had always insisted they were driven by ‘data, not dates’.

The delay to the end of all lockdown rules comes following a rise in cases of the Delta variant across the country, with the third wave worse than predicted in the February roadmap announcement.

He announced that second jabs for over 40s is set to be accelerated and they will bring forward target to give every adult the first dose by July 19.

Adults age 23-24 will be able to book their first dose from Tuesday.

