The Prime Minister is set to delay the lifting of the last measures by four weeks, according to reports.

Mr Johnson will be joined England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance at the press conference.

The final stage of easing will see all lockdown restrictions lifted, however that looks set to take place in July instead of June 21.

Pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen for indoor customers on May 17, in the third step of easing.

The first step in the easing took place in March when schools reopened.

In the final step all legal limits on social contact will be lifted and nightclubs will be able to reopen – this looks set to be delayed by four weeks to July 19, but the Prime Minister will confirm the decision this evening.

However the limit on guest numbers at weddings could be eased, even if ‘freedom day’ is pushed back to next month.

Health minister Edward Argar told Sky News: ‘I’m not going to pre-empt what the Prime Minister will say later, but I know that weddings and people in that particular situation will be very much in his mind at the moment, it’s one of the things he has been looking at.’

