Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement on the final easing of lockdown restrictions.
The Prime Minister is set to delay the lifting of the last measures by four weeks, according to reports.
Mr Johnson will be joined England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance at the press conference.
It will take place at 6pm, Downing Street have announced.
The final stage of easing will see all lockdown restrictions lifted, however that looks set to take place in July instead of June 21.
Pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen for indoor customers on May 17, in the third step of easing.
The first step in the easing took place in March when schools reopened.
In the final step all legal limits on social contact will be lifted and nightclubs will be able to reopen – this looks set to be delayed by four weeks to July 19, but the Prime Minister will confirm the decision this evening.
However the limit on guest numbers at weddings could be eased, even if ‘freedom day’ is pushed back to next month.
Health minister Edward Argar told Sky News: ‘I’m not going to pre-empt what the Prime Minister will say later, but I know that weddings and people in that particular situation will be very much in his mind at the moment, it’s one of the things he has been looking at.’
Last updated: Monday, 14 June, 2021, 10:53
- Press conference to take place at 6pm
- Final easing reportedly set to be delayed by four weeks
Government not ruling out cutting down gap between Covid doses for younger people
Health minister Edward Argar said he does not rule out shortening the gap between coronavirus vaccine doses for younger adults in England.
“We have shortened the gap for the over-50s from 12 to eight weeks,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“But we will be guided by the advice of JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) and the scientists on this.
“At the moment, we believe the right thing to do is to shorten the gap for the over-50s, but we are always open to scientific advice.
“If that is the scientific advice, of course we will look at it very carefully – but at the moment the advice we are getting is the approach that we are following, which is the over-50s, and we have got the supplies to do that.”
This is when the announcement will take place
