Residents at The Fernes care home in Catisfield were excited to be able to go on short excursions again, and headed straight for the beach at Lee-on-the-Solent.

On Saturday, the government announced that care home residents in England can now go on low-risk trips without having to self-isolate for 14 days when they return, thanks to a fall in Covid cases.

The changes came into place on Tuesday, and residents from The Fernes couldn’t wait to get out for some fresh air and a change of scenery.

Residents thoroughly enjoyed their long-awaited trip to the beach in the home’s minibus, and the group was able to have an ice cream and enjoy the lovely views across the water.

Cassie Munnoch, general manager at The Fernes, said: ‘It is absolutely wonderful to be able to take our residents out for trips again. We have all been waiting for this day and we are so thankful it is finally here.

‘Our residents have enjoyed all sorts of different entertainment during lockdown but nothing beats some fresh air and a change of scenery to blow away the cobwebs.’

John, a resident at The Fernes, said: ‘Staff here have been brilliant throughout lockdown putting on all kinds of different events to keep us entertained, we have been very well looked after but it is lovely to be able to go out and about again. It really does feel like life is starting to get back to normal.’

Under the new government guidance, only trips to ‘low risk’ places such as gardens or parks are allowed without residents needing to self isolate, and overnight stays are still not allowed for care home residents.

The Fernes, run by Barchester Healthcare, provides residential care, dedicated dementia care and respite care.

They are welcoming new residents to the home. The team is making sure all new residents and staff are vaccinated before moving in or working on the premises. Phone The Fernes on 01329 443600 for more information.

