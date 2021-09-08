A spokesperson for the prime minister has denied reports that the Government are planning a firebreaker lockdown.

It was reported that travel restrictions could be reintroduced, social distancing could return and school half term could be extended to two weeks.

Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, issued an update on reports this morning.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told Sky News: ‘I don’t think that’s something we need to consider.

‘I haven’t even thought about that as an option at this point.’

He added that no decisions are ‘risk free’ but insisted the vaccine rollout was the ‘best defence’ against a new wave of the virus.

SEE ALSO: 840 new Covid cases confirmed in Hampshire

Downing Street also issued a response to the reports yesterday.

The prime minister's official spokesperson told reporters: ‘No, it is not true that the Government is planning a lockdown or firebreak around the October half-term.’

The i newspaper reported earlier this week that a member of the Government's Scientific Advisory group for Emergencies (Sage) said the UK is about to enter ‘an extended peak’ of hospitalisations and infections and that this peak could push the NHS beyond breaking point, forcing the government to reintroduce lockdown measures during October half-term.

The Department for Education said the report was ‘not true’ on social media.

It’s official account tweeted: ‘It is not true that the Government is planning a lockdown or firebreak around the October half term.’

On Tuesday, 37,489 coronavirus cases were recorded in the UK, with 209 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Latest figures show that four in five people in the UK aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron