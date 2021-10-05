Her mother Tracey told The News last week how Jorja had grown to become a ‘beautiful young lady’.

She was highly thought of at AG Martial Arts where she trained, and helped train others, as a kickboxer.

Tributes have been paid to Jorja Halliday, 15, from Portsmouth who died from Covid.

Classmates and staff are being offered support and Portsmouth City Council is helping.

The council’s education cabinet member Suzy Horton has paid tribute.

She said: ‘We were shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Jorja Halliday, a popular student at The Portsmouth Academy.

‘All our thoughts are with Jorja's family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

‘We are working closely with the school and partners to provide support to affected students and staff.’

As reported, Jorja – who has no underlying health conditions – has four younger siblings who are being supported by mum Tracey and the wider family.

A social media post from QA Hospital said: ‘We would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of 15-year-old Jorja Halliday.’

It added: ‘The death of any child is tragic and distressing and our thoughts are with all of those involved.’

Jorja died on September 28, the day she was due to have the vaccine. Early indications show she had Covid myocarditis, heart inflammation caused by the virus.

