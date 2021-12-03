The strain was first identified in South Africa but cases have since been detected in England and Scotland – as well as other parts of Europe.

In response to the variant, six African countries were placed on the travel red list last week.

From today, face masks are once again mandatory in shops and on public transport in England.

Staff and pupils in secondary schools are also being urged to wear masks in communal areas.

Fully vaccinated International travellers arriving from 4am today will have to self-isolate until they receive the results of their Day 2 PCR test – instead of taking a cheaper lateral flow.

As of 3.30pm on December 3, a total of 59 omicron cases have been identified in the UK it has been confirmed – with 29 in Scotland and 29 in England and one in Wales. There are two suspected cases at the University of Oxford.

Here are the locations of some of the confirmed cases:

- Barnet, London – two cases

- Brentwood, Essex – one case

- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire – one case

- A cases was identified in a person who had visited Westminster, London, but has since left the country

- Camden, London – two case

- Wandsworth, London – one case

- Lanarkshire, Scotland – nine cases

- Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Scotland – 11 cases

- Highland, Scotland – one case

- Grampian, Scotland – three cases

- Forth Valley, Scotland – five cases

- Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Wales – one case

- Haringey, London – one case

- North Norfolk – one case

- Sutton – one case

- East Midlands

- East of England

- London

- the South East

- North West

Close contacts of positive Omicron cases were being ordered to isolate for 10 days even if they have been vaccinated.

Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA chief executive, said: ‘We are continuing our efforts to understand the effect of this variant on transmissibility, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

‘Vaccination is critical to help us bolster our defences against this new variant – please get your first, second, third or booster jab without delay.

‘A booster dose for everyone over 18 years is now recommended and will be available at a minimum of 3 months from your last primary course jab. Please take up this offer as soon as you are eligible to protect yourself, your families and your communities.

‘Please make sure to wear a mask in line with Government guidance, including on public transport and in shops, to help break the chains of transmission and slow the spread of this new variant.

‘It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing. That’s why it’s critical that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately.’

Two people at the University of Oxford are suspected to have the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

A University spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that two members of Oxford University have tested positive for Covid-19, and the Omicron variant is suspected.

‘The individuals are now isolating in line with government guidance and their close contacts have been notified and are also isolating.

‘The University is working closely with the public health authorities and following their advice.

‘The University has already implemented a number of changes to its health guidance in response to the Omicron variant, based on advice from its clinical academics.

‘There are no further changes to the University’s health guidance at this stage, or any additional actions that students or staff need to take. We are continuing to encourage the whole community to follow all University and Government health advice to reduce the risks of Covid-19.’

