Dubbed the Omicron variant, it was first identified in South Africa and three cases have been confirmed in England so far.

Over the weekend, the government announced the return of face masks in certain settings as well as changes to the rules for international travel.

The changes will come into force from tomorrow (November 30) in England.

Face masks will have to be worn in shops from November 30. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Here is all you need to know:

Full list of places you have to wear a face mask

Face masks will be mandatory on public transport from November 30 – which includes trains and buses.

You will also have to wear them in all shops – so that includes the supermarket as well as high street retailers.

Face masks will also be mandatory in banks, post offices and hairdressers.

It is being recommended that masks be worn by staff and pupils in secondary schools in communal areas outside classrooms.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi recommended that staff, visitors and pupils in Year 7 and above should wear masks in communal areas in schools, colleges and universities such as corridors, canteens and halls in England from Monday.

Not wearing face masks in shops or on public transport could land you with a fine, according to reports.

Do you need to wear them in pubs and restaurants?

Under the changes coming into force on November 30, it will not be mandatory to wear face masks in hospitality settings – which includes pubs and restaurants.

What other rules are changing?

There will be a return of self-isolation for travellers arriving in the UK from abroad.

From 4am on Tuesday fully-vaccinated people entering the UK will be required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a PCR test taken on the second day after they arrive.

The tests must be bought from the private sector, typically costing around £55.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron