Third doses of the vaccine will be offered to over-50s and the clinically vulnerable.

However in parts of Portsmouth there are still neighbourhoods that are lagging behind when it comes to residents getting their jabs.

Currently the city has a first dose rate of 76.8 per cent, compared to the likes of Fareham which has a rate of 90 per cent, Havant with 87.6 per cent and Gosport with 86.7 per cent.

But which parts of Portsmouth are lagging behind the most when it comes to second doses?

Here are the neighbourhoods with the fewest double-jabbed people in the city – including all the areas with less than 65 per cent of people having had both doses.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Landport The percentage of double-jabbed people in Landport was 62.89 per cent as of September 12. The rate was the 1,301th lowest in the country. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Fratton Kingston The percentage of double-jabbed people in Fratton Kingston was 62.86 per cent as of September 12. The rate was the 1,301th lowest in the country. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Southsea West The percentage of double-jabbed people in Southsea West was 60.04 per cent as of September 12. The rate was the 1,034th lowest in the country. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Southsea Fawcett Road The percentage of double-jabbed people in Southsea Fawcett Road was 59.27 per cent as of September 12. The rate was the 968th lowest in the country. Photo: - Photo Sales