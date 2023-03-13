Covid infection rates for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, East Hampshire, Winchester
The latest figures of people testing positive for Covid in private residential households has been released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).
The figures, which are based on the number of people testing positive in the week ending 28 February, found that Infections are increasing in Scotland. But the ONS could not say which direction the trend was moving in the rest of the UK, including the south east.
In England, the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid was 1,333,400 equating to 2.38 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 40 people. The trends in the percentage of people testing positive were ‘uncertain’ in the south east.
Portsmouth had 2.3 per cent of people testing positive for Covid. The city also had a ratio of 1 in 45 people testing positive to Covid.
East Hampshire, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Winchester also had a ratio of 1 in 45 for people testing positive to Covid. Those areas had a percentage of 2.2 of people testing positive for Covid.
In terms of age groups, the percentage of people testing positive for Covid in England increased for people aged 70 years and over.
In the remaining age groups:
- for people aged 25 to 34 years, the percentage of people testing positive increased in the two weeks up to 28 February 2023, but the trend was uncertain in the most recent week
- for people in school Year 7 to school Year 11 and those aged 50 to 69 years, the percentage of people testing positive decreased in the week ending 28 February 2023
- for people aged 2 years to school Year 6, the percentage of people testing positive decreased in the two weeks up to 28 February 2023, but the trend was uncertain in the most recent week
- for people in school Year 12 to aged 24 years and people aged 35 to 49 years, the trends in the percentage of people testing positive were uncertain in the most recent week
The analysis was produced by the ONS in collaboration with partners at the University of Oxford, the University of Manchester, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and Wellcome Trust.