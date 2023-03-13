Covid infection rates for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, East Hampshire, Winchester

SEE ALSO: Man wanted

In England, the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid was 1,333,400 equating to 2.38 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 40 people. The trends in the percentage of people testing positive were ‘uncertain’ in the south east.

Covid rate infections. Credit: tsuguliev - stock.adobe.com

Portsmouth had 2.3 per cent of people testing positive for Covid. The city also had a ratio of 1 in 45 people testing positive to Covid.

East Hampshire, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Winchester also had a ratio of 1 in 45 for people testing positive to Covid. Those areas had a percentage of 2.2 of people testing positive for Covid.

In terms of age groups, the percentage of people testing positive for Covid in England increased for people aged 70 years and over.

In the remaining age groups:

for people aged 25 to 34 years, the percentage of people testing positive increased in the two weeks up to 28 February 2023, but the trend was uncertain in the most recent week

for people in school Year 7 to school Year 11 and those aged 50 to 69 years, the percentage of people testing positive decreased in the week ending 28 February 2023

for people aged 2 years to school Year 6, the percentage of people testing positive decreased in the two weeks up to 28 February 2023, but the trend was uncertain in the most recent week

for people in school Year 12 to aged 24 years and people aged 35 to 49 years, the trends in the percentage of people testing positive were uncertain in the most recent week

