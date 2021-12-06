The strain was first identified in South Africa but cases have since been detected in England and Scotland – as well as other parts of Europe.

In response to the variant, six African countries were placed on the travel red list last week.

From today, face masks are once again mandatory in shops and on public transport in England.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he attends a media briefing on the latest Covid-19 update in the Downing Street briefing room, central London on November 27, 2021. Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Staff and pupils in secondary schools are also being urged to wear masks in communal areas.

Fully vaccinated International travellers arriving from 4am today will have to self-isolate until they receive the results of their Day 2 PCR test – instead of taking a cheaper lateral flow.

As of 2.20pm on December 6, a total of 247 omicron cases have been identified in the UK it has been confirmed – including 48 in Scotland, 68 cases were confirmed in England on Sunday and the variant has also been found in Wales.

Three of the UK cases have been identified in Hampshire in Basingstoke – with one case linked to Hatch Warren Junior School

Here are the locations of some of the confirmed cases:

- Basingstoke, Hampshire - three cases

- Barnet, London – two cases

- Brentwood, Essex – one case

- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire – one case

- A cases was identified in a person who had visited Westminster, London, but has since left the country

- Camden, London – two case

- Wandsworth, London – one case

- Lanarkshire, Scotland – 13 cases

- Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Scotland – 23 cases

- Highland, Scotland – one case

- Grampian, Scotland – three cases

- Forth Valley, Scotland – six cases

- Lothian, Scotland – one cases

- Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Wales – one case

- Haringey, London – one case

- North Norfolk – one case

- Sutton – one case

- East Midlands

- East of England

- London

- the South East

- North West

Close contacts of positive Omicron cases were being ordered to isolate for 10 days even if they have been vaccinated.

ITV reports that a possible link to foreign travel has been identified with the Hampshire cases.

Emma Richards, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South East told ITV: ‘Health protection experts at the UKHSA have been working with Hampshire County Council’s Public Health team to investigate where the individuals have been while in the area and targeted PCR testing will be carried out for the contacts they had.’

Simon Bryant, Hampshire County Council’s Director of Public Health added: ‘We are working closely with the UKHSA, and they will carry out targeted testing at Hatch Warren Junior School, with the support of Mobile Testing Units, next week. As a precaution, all Year 4 pupils and teachers at the school have also been asked to isolate.’

People with cold-like symptoms should work from home and avoid Christmas parties in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus, according to Tim Spector, from the Covid Zoe app.

The professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London told Times Radio the UK should be ‘much more open-minded about who we are testing’ and ‘get more people to isolate at least for a few days with cold-like symptoms’.

‘At the moment, we’re estimating that somewhere between one and three and one in four colds are actually due to Covid,’ he said.

‘And so that’s quite a high rate of people that are currently not even bothered to get a lateral flow test, or getting a PCR test, going to parties and spreading it around.

’So if that transfers to Omicron then we’re going to be compiling that problem much faster than we would need to.’

He added: ‘We want to tell people that if you don’t feel well that day, don’t go out, don’t go to work, work from home, because the start of that sniffle, the start of that sore throat, that headache could be a mild dose of Covid that is just breaking through your vaccine.

‘So I think everyone needs to be much more aware of a whole range of symptoms and not wait for the loss of smell or taste which may never come, not wait for fever, not wait for that persistent cough.’

