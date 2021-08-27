Covid vaccine uptake: the Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport areas with the greatest number of children and teenagers vaccinated
The summer holidays are almost over for teenagers across the Portsmouth area, and an increasing number will be heading back to the classroom with a Covid vaccine in their arm.
Despite more than 77 per cent of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.
While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.
The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.
Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.
Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, representing 14 per cent of the 12-17 population.
In the South East, a total of 94,515 under-18s have been vaccinated.
Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.
Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in the wider Portsmouth area have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.
Portsmouth:
Anchorage Park and Copnor - 19 per cent
Fratton West and Portsea - 17 per cent
Drayton and Farlington - 17 per cent
Eastney - 17 per cent
Cosham North - 17 per cent
Cosham South - 16 per cent
Baffins - 15 per cent
Southsea Waverley Road - 15 per cent
North End East - 15 per cent
Milton - 15 per cent
Landport - 14 per cent
Southsea Prince Albert Road - 14 per cent
Southsea Haslemere Road - 14 per cent
Paulsgrove West and Port Solent - 13 per cent
Alexandra Park - 13 per cent
Fratton Kingston - 13 per cent
Hilsea - 13 per cent
Southsea West - 13 per cent
North End West & Whale Island - 13 per cent
Fratton North - 11 per cent
Somers Town - 11 per cent
Paulsgrove East - 10 per cent
Wymering - nine per cent
Southsea Fawcett Road - nine per cent
Old Portsmouth and Southsea Common - eight per cent
Havant:
Emsworth - 24 per cent
Hayling West and North - 22 per cent
Hayling Eastoke - 19 per cent
Waterlooville Central - 19 per cent
South Hayling - 18 per cent
Waterlooville North West -17 per cent
Waterlooville North East - 17 per cent
Cowplain West - 16 per cent
Waterlooville East - 16 per cent
Bedhampton - 14 per cent
Central Havant & Langstone - 14 per cent
Purbrook and Widley - 14 per cent
Cowplain East - 13 per cent
Stockheath Common - 12 per cent
Leigh Park - 11 per cent
Barncroft and Warren Park -10 per cent
West Leigh - nine per cent
Fareham:
Stubbington - 36 per cent
Swanwick and Sarisbury Green - 24 per cent
Portchester South East- 24 per cent
Hill Head - 24 per cent
Park Gate and Segensworth - 23 per cent
Warsash - 22 per cent
Locks Heath - 22 per cent
Portchester North West - 21 per cent
Fareham Common - 20 per cent
Titchfield and Titchfield Common - 18 per cent
Fareham West - 17 per cent
Fareham North West - 16 per cent
Fareham Town and Cams Hill - 16 per cent
Fareham Fort - 13 per cent
Gosport:
Lee-on-the-Solent - 19 per cent
Brockhurst - 19 per cent
Alverstoke and Privett - 15 per cent
Bridgemary South - 13 per cent
Elson - 13 per cent
Priddy's Hard and Brockhurst East - 12 per cent
Bridgemary North - 12 per cent
Clayhall and Anglesey - 12 per cent
Rowner - 12 per cent
Gosport Town - 10 per cent