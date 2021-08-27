Despite more than 77 per cent of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Pfzier/BioNTech vaccine.

Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.

Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, representing 14 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In the South East, a total of 94,515 under-18s have been vaccinated.

Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in the wider Portsmouth area have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

Portsmouth:

Anchorage Park and Copnor - 19 per cent

Fratton West and Portsea - 17 per cent

Drayton and Farlington - 17 per cent

Eastney - 17 per cent

Cosham North - 17 per cent

Cosham South - 16 per cent

Baffins - 15 per cent

Southsea Waverley Road - 15 per cent

North End East - 15 per cent

Milton - 15 per cent

Landport - 14 per cent

Southsea Prince Albert Road - 14 per cent

Southsea Haslemere Road - 14 per cent

Paulsgrove West and Port Solent - 13 per cent

Alexandra Park - 13 per cent

Fratton Kingston - 13 per cent

Hilsea - 13 per cent

Southsea West - 13 per cent

North End West & Whale Island - 13 per cent

Fratton North - 11 per cent

Somers Town - 11 per cent

Paulsgrove East - 10 per cent

Wymering - nine per cent

Southsea Fawcett Road - nine per cent

Old Portsmouth and Southsea Common - eight per cent

Havant:

Emsworth - 24 per cent

Hayling West and North - 22 per cent

Hayling Eastoke - 19 per cent

Waterlooville Central - 19 per cent

South Hayling - 18 per cent

Waterlooville North West -17 per cent

Waterlooville North East - 17 per cent

Cowplain West - 16 per cent

Waterlooville East - 16 per cent

Bedhampton - 14 per cent

Central Havant & Langstone - 14 per cent

Purbrook and Widley - 14 per cent

Cowplain East - 13 per cent

Stockheath Common - 12 per cent

Leigh Park - 11 per cent

Barncroft and Warren Park -10 per cent

West Leigh - nine per cent

Fareham:

Stubbington - 36 per cent

Swanwick and Sarisbury Green - 24 per cent

Portchester South East- 24 per cent

Hill Head - 24 per cent

Park Gate and Segensworth - 23 per cent

Warsash - 22 per cent

Locks Heath - 22 per cent

Portchester North West - 21 per cent

Fareham Common - 20 per cent

Titchfield and Titchfield Common - 18 per cent

Fareham West - 17 per cent

Fareham North West - 16 per cent

Fareham Town and Cams Hill - 16 per cent

Fareham Fort - 13 per cent

Gosport:

Lee-on-the-Solent - 19 per cent

Brockhurst - 19 per cent

Alverstoke and Privett - 15 per cent

Bridgemary South - 13 per cent

Elson - 13 per cent

Priddy's Hard and Brockhurst East - 12 per cent

Bridgemary North - 12 per cent

Clayhall and Anglesey - 12 per cent

Rowner - 12 per cent

Gosport Town - 10 per cent

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron