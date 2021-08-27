Organisers remain ‘confident’ about the event’s Covid-19 policies after a surge of cases are linked to festivals across the country.

The festival, starting today and running until Sunday on Southsea Common, will see tens of thousands of visitors flock to the city.

Attendees will need to show proof that they have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, or proof of natural immunity, or a same-day negative lateral flow test.

Organisers say they have been following the data released from other events, and they recognise that ‘risk cannot be eliminated entirely in any setting’.

It comes as more than 4,000 Covid cases have been linked to Cornwall music festival Boardmasters, with 50,000 attendees, earlier this month.

Meanwhile last month saw 1,000 positive cases linked to Suffolk festival Latitude, with 37,000 attendees.

Both festivals followed the same Covid-19 policies as Victorious.

The event remains in line with national government guidance, according to Helen Atkinson, director of public health at Portsmouth City Council, who advised a ‘layered approach to safety’.

She said: ‘At the event, we'd encourage people to keep their distance where possible, carry hand sanitiser and wash their hands regularly, and even if already vaccinated, people should continue to take regular lateral flow tests to make sure they haven't contracted the virus.

‘Anyone aged 16 years or over who haven't had the first dose of their vaccine, or if it's been eight weeks since the first dose, can also get vaccinated at the festival thanks to a pop-up vaccination clinic with Solent NHS Trust.’

The festival will also have staffed medical facilities and hand sanitiser points available across the site, according to a spokeswoman from the event.

She said: ‘Mask wearing and social distancing are not compulsory, but we encourage everyone to enjoy the festival in the way they feel most comfortable and respect the choices of those around them.

‘All traders and suppliers have risk management protocols in place.

‘We have made clear to ticket holders who have a positive test before they arrive, or who are required to isolate on the festival dates after being contacted directly by NHS Test and Trace, that they must follow the guidance and not come to Victorious. Those affected will not lose out and details of what to do next can be found on our website.’

The festival is offering a ticket roll-on policy for those who miss this year’s event due to self-isolating.

