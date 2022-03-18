The News has been made aware of at least two schools that have been affected by Covid cases among staff members.

Crofton School in Stubbington has closed to Year 10 pupils today (Friday, March 18) and Portchester Community School in Portchester is running half days, with pupils leaving school at 1.40pm.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Shutterstock

It comes after the government lifted restrictions around self-isolation in February, and brought an end to twice-weekly lateral flow tests in schools.

Crofton headteacher Simon Harrison said: 'It's ironic in a way - the restrictions have been lifted and now here we are, back in the same position we were in two years ago.

'Everyone has been brilliant at filling in where they were needed - even I've taught a few lessons this week - but we had to close the school to year 10s today due to staff absences.'

With staff absences at Portchester Community School, the school day has been shortened this week, covering only the first four periods instead.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Richard Carlyle said: 'Due to staff absences because of illness, mainly due to Covid-19, I have decided to implement a shortened day for the rest of this week.

'Additional work will be set on ClassCharts. Those children having tutoring sessions will be contacted directly to re-arrange times, if necessary.

'We have had a small number of cover staff working in the school up to this point and they have done a great job in supporting the school. We have now reached a tipping point that we hope to address in the short-term by operating a shortened day programme.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron