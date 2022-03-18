Multiple cars and motorbikes in Southsea set alight as part of 'deliberate' and 'malicious' act of vandalism this morning

SEVERAL cars and motorbikes in Southsea were set alight in a ‘deliberate’ and ‘malicious’ act of vandalism in the early hours of this morning.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 18th March 2022, 8:00 am

A fire crew from Southsea was called to Goldsmith Avenue at around 2.30am this morning to reports of multiple vehicle fires.

It is thought around six vehicles were damaged as a result.

Police in Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea, Portsmouth, in 2021. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Firefighter Stuart Reid told The News there were also damaged vehicles in nearby roads, mapping out a ‘walking route’ of the criminals.

He said: ‘This was definitely a deliberate act.

‘We were called to the area at 2.30am and again at 3am. It is clear this was malicious.

‘It took us about half an hour to put out the fires.

‘No one was hurt.

‘Police are going to increase their patrols in the area.’

Hampshire police has been contacted for more information.

