A fire crew from Southsea was called to Goldsmith Avenue at around 2.30am this morning to reports of multiple vehicle fires.

It is thought around six vehicles were damaged as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea, Portsmouth, in 2021. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Firefighter Stuart Reid told The News there were also damaged vehicles in nearby roads, mapping out a ‘walking route’ of the criminals.

He said: ‘This was definitely a deliberate act.

‘We were called to the area at 2.30am and again at 3am. It is clear this was malicious.

‘It took us about half an hour to put out the fires.

‘No one was hurt.

‘Police are going to increase their patrols in the area.’

Hampshire police has been contacted for more information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron