Here's what to expect from Boris Johnson's Covid winter plan announcement

Boris Johnson will lay out his Covid winter plan on Tuesday. Picture: Toby Melville/PA Wire

It's expected that the Prime Minister will announce a myriad of measures to get the UK through the winter and ease the spread of infections.

The chances of the country facing another lockdown are unlikely and would only be considered as a ‘last resort’ measure.

Mr Johnson and his government are instead expected to focus on halting the surge through the vaccine roll-out.

A single dose of the Pfizer jab will be offered to all 12-15 year-olds in the UK, with the government acting on advice from the Chief Medical Officers of the four nations.

The CMOs said although the direct health benefit to young children would be low – as they're unlikely to contract a serious illness – making the vaccine available to under-16s would reduce disruptions to schools and education.

Plans to offer citizens a booster jab of Pfizer or AstraZeneca could be outlined.

Third dose programmes have commenced or been announced in other countries such as the USA, France and Germany, and the Joint Committee on Immunisation and Vaccination (JCVI) is set to reach a decision regarding booster programmes early next week.

Mr Johnson may address this decision and other speculation in his address to the nation tomorrow.

So far, it's been reported that the traffic light system - restricting international travel to several countries - could be scrapped by October 1.

There may also be several repeals to the Coronavirus Act, which gave the government several emergency powers during the pandemic.

The measures which could be scrapped include the ability to ban public gatherings, close down the economy, close or restrict access to schools and the powers to detain people who are infectious.

Conformation over the government's abandonment of vaccine passports may also be addressed, after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the policy was no longer being considered.

Further guidance on working from home and the mandatory use of face masks is likely to be given.

No set time for the meeting has been given but it will be broadcast on BBC News via BBC iPlayer and Sky News on YouTube.

