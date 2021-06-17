Covid-19 vaccines available to people aged 18 and over from tomorrow, Matt Hancock announces

PEOPLE aged 18 and over will be able to book their Covid vaccines as of tomorrow.

By Fiona Callingham
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 2:35 pm
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 2:36 pm

Speaking at the NHS Confed conference this afternoon health secretary Matt Hancock said the jabs would be open to all adults from June 18.

He said: ‘As of this afternoon we have given a first dose of vaccine to four out of every five adults in the United Kingdom.

Health secretary Matt Hancock. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

‘And the speed of deployment means that tomorrow we can open vaccination to everyone over the age of 18.

‘I think it’s an incredible achievement on the vaccination side.’

It comes as more than 60m vaccines have been distributed in England (both first and second jabs) and more than 72m across the UK.

People will be able to book either online or by calling 119.

