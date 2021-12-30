People from across Portsmouth have been desperately trying to get these tests before New Year’s Eve, but supply problems are stopping them.

Delivery slots for boxes get snapped up quickly on the government website – with none available at 9am today – and pharmacies cannot meet patient demand.

Mita Thakrar, superintendent pharmacist at Greywell Pharmacy in Leigh Park, Havant, said stocks regularly run out within half a day.

The demand for lateral flow tests has skyrocketed, with roughly 200 kits being handed out at Greywell Pharmacy, Havant, whenever a delivery is made. Picture: Richard Ponter

She said: ‘It’s crazy to be honest.

‘Patients have been directed to pharmacies to get there lateral flows, so our phones haven’t stopped and people are constantly coming in.

‘As soon as I’m putting them out, they’re gone.’

Mita Thakrar, superintendent of Greywell Pharmacy. Picture: Sarah Standing (020221-2155)

Supply problems are one of the key factors behind the shortage of lateral flow kits.

Deliveries have been inconsistent, and Mita has regularly brought spare test kits from the Greywell Vaccination Centre to patients at the pharmacy.

Mita said the suppliers have told her there is no shortage of actual kits, but there are still problems with deliveries.

She added: ‘I don’t understand why there is a shortage, and why I’ve been able to get the flow tests to the vaccination centre, but not my pharmacy.

‘They’re literally round the corner from each other.

‘We order the maximum we can on a daily basis, but they’re not getting in on time.’

These problems are taking place at pharmacies across the city.

Hawkar Yesef-Sako, a pre-registration pharmacist at Laly’s pharmacy, in Guildhall Walk, said deliveries are inconsistent and supplies don’t last long despite orders being placed everyday.

He said: ‘We run out of tests in two to three hours, as everyone wants them.

‘It’s been quite busy and we’ve also had a rise in calls with people asking for tests.

‘They don’t want to make a wasted trip coming down to the pharmacy when we don’t have any.’

The demand for lateral flow tests is only increasing, as cases of the Omicron variant rise and some social venues require regular testing before entry.

Mita Thakrar said 200 boxes of lateral flow tests are handed out at Greywell pharmacy everyday – when they receive a delivery – and said it has turned into a panic.

She explained: ‘People want to do the right thing and test themselves before doing what they want to do.

‘Not being able to get tests is causing a panic.

‘It’s frustrating that people are panicking because they want these tests and can’t get them online easily.’

Today it has been revealed that the Welsh government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England 4m lateral flow tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.

It brings the total the country has given England to a total of 10m and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said: ‘Wales has a significant stock of lateral flow tests, sufficient to meet our needs over the weeks ahead.’

