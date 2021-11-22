New figures have shown as of September 30, 96 per cent of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) staff have had at least one coronavirus vaccine, and 93.2 per cent have had two.

According to the National Immunisation System of Record this equates to 305 out of 7,636 PHU employees having not had a first dose.

The trust runs Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Picture: Sarah Standing (010221-2020)

Although this is above the national average of 92.4 per cent and 89 per cent respectively, health bosses have encouraged as many workers as possible to get immunised.

Roger Batterbury, chairman Healthwatch Portsmouth said: ‘Healthwatch Portsmouth are delighted that so many local NHS staff have chosen to get themselves vaccinated and our position is that this helps protect those who are vulnerable as patients in our local hospitals and community services.

‘Covid still remains one of the biggest threats to our collective health locally with numbers rising in the city. We hope that with engaging with all the NHS staff locally the health providers will work with their staff to ensure that everyone who is eligible can get vaccinated.

‘Healthwatch also is aware of the local communications plans of our local health trusts and the CCG/ICS (Integrated Care System) to encourage more local people who are eligible to get fully vaccinated whether that's getting their first, second or third plus the booster.’

It comes as the government announced eligible frontline NHS staff have until April to get vaccinated or face losing their jobs.

Mr Batterbury said: ‘It is of course a concern that both the health service and care homes might lose staff due to this mandatory vaccination position of the government, however with the right engagement and any exemptions we hope that staff fully engage with their employers and that every member of staff understands the importance of getting vaccinated to protect the most vulnerable in our society, registered nurses have a duty to ensure their patients are safe and we endorse this.’

Deputy medical director at PHU, Dr Mark Roland, added: ‘Thousands of colleagues are fully vaccinated and we’re pleased with current rates of uptake among our staff having their first and second doses.

‘However, we know there is no room for complacency and continue to encourage all eligible colleagues to get their COVID vaccinations and booster jabs to protect themselves, their patients and loved ones this winter.’

Of staff working for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 95.1 per cent had at least one Covid vaccine and 91.9 per cent have had a second.

