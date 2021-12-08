More than 3m Covid vaccines given across Hampshire and Isle of Wight in one year

More than 3.26m million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered across Hampshire and Isle of Wight since the launch of the vaccination programme on December 8, 2020.

Vaccines have been delivered across GP-led vaccination services, hospital hubs, mass vaccination centres and pharmacy-led services. From festivals to fire stations, circuses to cruise ships and from boxing clubs to places of worship – countless walk-ins, pop-ups and outreach clinics have been held to support as many eligible people as possible to be vaccinated.

Picture: Sarah Standing (220421-7039)

Penny Emerit, chief executive at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘It has been a challenging period for the NHS but I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to do for our community. A year ago we launched our hospital hub at Queen Alexandra Hospital, and many thousands of our population have taken up the offer of vaccination to protect themselves and others. I couldn’t be more proud of how many colleagues have stepped up in order to protect our patients and community, but we need to ensure we continue to do what we are asked to keep ourselves, our families and our patients safe.’

Maggie MacIsaac, chief executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System (ICS), said: ‘I cannot thank everybody involved in supporting delivery of the Covid-19 vaccination programme across Hampshire and Isle of Wight enough. Your incredible continued efforts are helping to save lives.

“Thank you also to communities across the area for your continued support and understanding while we work at pace to respond to the new Covid-19 variant. We couldn’t do this without the dedication of colleagues, partners and volunteers who continue to do all they can to ensure everyone eligible is offered the opportunity to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible.’

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP partner and clinical lead for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: ‘The latest national guidance advises reducing the interval between a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and a booster dose to three months. People aged 40 and over and those in a high-risk group are now being invited in accordance with this. In line with national guidance, eligible people will continue to be invited in order of vulnerability.

‘The offer of a Covid-19 jab is not time-limited so anyone invited can have the vaccine – even if they have previously declined and changed their mind.’

A number of pop-up booster jab clinics will be held in the coming weeks as the vaccination programme is rapidly scaled up across Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

