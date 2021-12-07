In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Southsea Prince Albert Road.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to December 1.

We have pulled together the 9 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 1,000 cases per 100,000 in the Portsmouth.

It comes as the Omicron variant has been detected in Southampton and Basingstoke.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Key Key explaining what the colours on the map mean. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Locks Heath - 1,009.5 There was a Covid rate of 1,009.5 cases per 100,000 in Locks Heath in the seven days to December 1. It was an increase of 58.8 per cent on the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Southsea Prince Albert Road - 1,050.5 There was a Covid rate of 1,050.5 cases per 100,000 in Southsea Prince Albert Road in the seven days to December 1. It was an increase of 57.1 per cent on the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Barncroft and Warren Park - 1,081.3 There was a Covid rate of 1,081.3 cases per 100,000 in Barncroft and Warren Park in the seven days to December 1. It was an increase of 83.8 per cent on the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales