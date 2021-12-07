These are the biggest Covid hotspots in Hampshire. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Covid: 9 worst hotspots for coronavirus in Hampshire as Omicron confirmed in the county

The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:51 am

In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Southsea Prince Albert Road.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to December 1.

COVID LATEST: Latest coronavirus case numbers for Hampshire | These are the 7 areas with the fewest double-jabbed people in Portsmouth | Exact location of all the Omicron cases in the UK so far

We have pulled together the 9 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 1,000 cases per 100,000 in the Portsmouth.

It comes as the Omicron variant has been detected in Southampton and Basingstoke.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. Key

Key explaining what the colours on the map mean.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Locks Heath - 1,009.5

There was a Covid rate of 1,009.5 cases per 100,000 in Locks Heath in the seven days to December 1. It was an increase of 58.8 per cent on the week before.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Southsea Prince Albert Road - 1,050.5

There was a Covid rate of 1,050.5 cases per 100,000 in Southsea Prince Albert Road in the seven days to December 1. It was an increase of 57.1 per cent on the week before.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Barncroft and Warren Park - 1,081.3

There was a Covid rate of 1,081.3 cases per 100,000 in Barncroft and Warren Park in the seven days to December 1. It was an increase of 83.8 per cent on the week before.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
FarehamGosportPortsmouthHampshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3