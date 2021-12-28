More than 8,200 Covid jab appointments missed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight in just one week

A total of 8,296 appointments booked via the national booking service were missed across the area in seven days up to December 28 – more than 1,100 a day.

However, the real figure is likely to be far higher as this does not include missed appointment slots at GP practices across the area.

It comes as dedicated health and care teams continue to do all they can to help ensure every adult across Hampshire and Isle of Wight is offered a booster jab by December 31. This includes standing up walk-in clinics, delivering jabs via GP practices and outreach clinics, hospital hubs, pharmacies and mass vaccination centres.

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and clinical lead for the local vaccination programme, said: ‘We know that eligible people are keen to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We continue to work hard to scale up capacity right across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight but particularly in the areas of greatest need, based on evidence, to help ensure our communities are protected against the virus.

‘To ensure we can offer the vaccine to as many people as possible, it is really important than anyone with a booked appointment attends, or cancels or moves their slot if they no longer need it for any reason.’

Anyone eligible who has not yet taken up the offer of a first, second or booster dose is strongly encouraged to do so as soon as possible to ensure they are as protected as possible from the virus. The offer of a Covid jab is not time-limited so anyone invited can have the vaccine – even if they have previously declined and changed their mind.

To cancel or move a vaccine appointment booked through national booking service, please visit the website or call 119 – open between 7am and 11pm daily.

If you need to cancel or move an appointment booked via a pharmacy or your GP practice, please contact them directly.

