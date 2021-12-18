The statistics break down the number of detected and suspected cases in each local authority area.
These pictures show the figures for each council area, starting with the lowest and leading up to the highest.
1. Isle of Wight
The Isle of Wight has seen the fewest number of Omicron cases across Hampshire and the island. It has had two confirmed cases and 22 suspected cases; the total of 24 means the local authority area comes 297th on the national list
2. Gosport
The borough of Gosport has seen 27 confirmed cases of Omicron, and three suspected case. This number is 282nd in the country.
3. Havant
The Havant borough has had 29 confirmed cases and 10 confirmed cases, making 39 in all. This puts it 267th on the national list
4. Rushmoor
Aldershot, which is in the Rushmoor council area. This borough has seen 27 confirmed Omicron cases and 14 suspected cases, so 41 in total, putting it 260th in the national list
