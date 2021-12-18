The government on Friday reported 93,045 new coronavirus cases, a third consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections across the country (Picture: Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images)

Omicron in Hampshire: New figures reveal which are hotspots among Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Southampton

The number of Omicron cases detected in each part of Hampshire has been shown in new figures.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 2:51 pm

The statistics break down the number of detected and suspected cases in each local authority area.

The Omicron variant, which is more transmissible than previous strains, has led to a mass booster drive at the moment.

There is talk that it may lead to a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas.

These pictures show the figures for each council area, starting with the lowest and leading up to the highest.

1. Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight has seen the fewest number of Omicron cases across Hampshire and the island. It has had two confirmed cases and 22 suspected cases; the total of 24 means the local authority area comes 297th on the national list

Photo: James Walker

2. Gosport

The borough of Gosport has seen 27 confirmed cases of Omicron, and three suspected case. This number is 282nd in the country.

Photo: Keith Woodland

3. Havant

The Havant borough has had 29 confirmed cases and 10 confirmed cases, making 39 in all. This puts it 267th on the national list

Photo: Sarah Standing

4. Rushmoor

Aldershot, which is in the Rushmoor council area. This borough has seen 27 confirmed Omicron cases and 14 suspected cases, so 41 in total, putting it 260th in the national list

Photo: Google

