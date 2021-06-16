People aged 21 and over in Portsmouth urged to get Covid vaccine

As of today anyone over the age of 21 in England is able to get their first coronavirus vaccine, with text messages sent to eligible people this morning.

Health bosses for the city are encouraging people to come forward for vaccines, saying it is ‘very important’ as protection against the infectious Delta variant.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaccines opened up to people aged 21 and over today. Picture: Sarah Standing (010221-2020)

Claire Currie, public health consultant at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The rollout of vaccines to people aged 21 and over is very positive and the sooner that all adults are offered vaccination, the better.

‘Getting fully vaccinated is very important, especially as we learn more about the Delta variant. Across the country, generally those who are becoming seriously unwell from the Delta variant are individuals who have not been vaccinated, and some who have had their first dose.

‘I encourage people to take up the offer of vaccination and importantly to have their second dose at the appropriate interval to offer maximum protection.’

It is expected that people aged 18 and over will be offered their first dose by the end of this week.

Clinical lead for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight vaccination programme, Dr Nigel Watson, said: ‘With everyone over the age of 21 now able to book in for the lifesaving vaccine, we strongly encourage all those eligible to get their jab as soon as possible. Getting the vaccine helps protect yourself and your loved ones against Covid-19.

‘The first dose offers good levels of protection, but to get maximum protection everyone will need two vaccines and I urge people to remember their second dose. If you have previously declined a vaccination and would now like to receive the jab please contact your practice or book an appointment via the national booking service.’

SEE ALSO: Calls for more vaccine volunteers in Portsmouth

According to the latest government data 120,709 people in Portsmouth had their first dose of a vaccine by June 15, and 91,334 have had both.

Roger Batterbury, from Healthwatch Portsmouth, added ‘It’s brilliant that we’ve reached 21-year-olds. We know that the more people who are vaccinated the better protected everyone is so I think it’s important people book in their appointments.’

When invited, people can book to receive the Covid-19 vaccine via the National Booking Service at nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119.

People aged 40 and over can also now book in their second jab on the national booking system from eight weeks after their first dose.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron