Head coach Danny Cowley and top-scorer John Marquis feature in short video clips to encourage fans to take up their offers of vaccine once invited to do so.

They are hopeful the success of the mass vaccination programme will help save lives and get life back to normal as fast as possible - including for the thousands of fans itching for a return to Fratton Park one day.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley and John Marquis from Portsmouth Football Club appeared in a video to encourage people to have their Covid vaccines. Picture: NHS

Danny Cowley said: 'I think we have all marvelled at how the NHS and its amazing staff have led from the front in the fight against this dreadful pandemic.

'We were delighted to help spread the word about this important message with our fans.'

The video messages from Danny and John will be used on a local NHS and the club’s website and for social media.

Sara Tiller, managing director for NHS Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said: 'We know what a crucial role that Pompey play at the heart of the local community and we are extremely grateful to Danny and John for supporting our efforts to encourage people to come forward for their vaccine when invited.'

According to data from NHS England released last Thursday, 147,327 people in Portsmouth have now had at least one Covid vaccination.

In Fareham 104,881 have had theirs and in Gosport the figure is 68,601.

112,529 in Havant have had at least one jab and 107,016 people in East Hampshire have had theirs.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron