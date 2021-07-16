Anyone aged 18 or over, who has booked an appointment at the St James’ Hospital centre in Portsmouth or at any Solent NHS Trust run large-scale vaccination centres across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, can bring someone with them to their appointment to also receive a vaccine.

It comes as Covid restrictions, including the use of face masks, are set to be dropped on Monday.

Picture: Sarah Standing (010221-1951)

David Noyes, chief operating officer at Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘We recognise that some people may feel more comfortable bringing someone along to their vaccination for support, or to share the experience. By giving people the opportunity to come to their appointment with another person and get their life-saving vaccinations, we hope that even more people will get vaccinated.’

Other eligible centres are Basingstoke Fire Station, Oakley Road in Millbrook, Southampton and The Riverside Centre, Newport on the Isle of Wight.

Clinical lead for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination programme, Dr Nigel Watson, added: ‘Getting the vaccine is our best defence against Covid-19 – with every adult vaccinated, we are one step closer to our summer freedoms. The vaccine cannot give you Covid-19 and will greatly reduce the chances of you becoming seriously ill.‘The first dose offers good levels of protection, but to get maximum protection everyone will need two vaccines and I urge people to remember their second dose. Being fully vaccinated also significantly reduces the risk of people developing long term complications of Covid-19.’

The Portsmouth NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Hamble House based at St James Hospital. Picture: Sarah Standing (310121-1858)

To make an appointment to receive the vaccine call 119 between 7am and 11pm daily or visit nhs.uk. If people would prefer, they can also walk-in for a first or second COVID-19 vaccine at one of the centres.

Second vaccinations for Astra Zeneca and Moderna can be offered at St James’ Hospital in Portsmouth and are available at the walk-ins if it has been at least eight weeks since the first dose.

And second vaccinations for Astra Zeneca and Pfizer are offered at Basingstoke Fire Station, Oakley Road in Southampton and The Riverside Centre on the Isle of Wight.

