Portsmouth FC stadium Fratton Park sees a jab-a-minute as it hosts a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic
A POP-UP vaccine clinic in Fratton Park football stadium has been hailed a success as the iconic venue attracts hundreds to walk in and grab a jab
Anyone aged 18 years and over was able to get a jab without an appointment at Portsmouth Football Club's stadium from midday to 6pm on Sunday.
Having the vaccine clinic at Fratton Park helped put at ease Pompey fan Megan O’Neil, who received her first jab after being hesitant over the last few months.
The 29-year-old said: ‘I wasn’t happy about it, but if this i was what we need to avoid another lockdown, it’s worth it.
‘And I’m a bit of a squinny when it comes to injections.
‘But I’m feeling fine and glad I had it done.’
Staff oversaw a jab every minute at the clinic – and its success means it could return in the future, according to Stephanie Clark, Portsmouth vaccination lead at Solent NHS Trust.
The healthcare professional said: ‘We may come back as it’s been a positive day so far.
‘Because Fratton Park is so iconic in our local area...it’s easy to get to.
‘It’s okay to be hesitant – but getting a vaccine is the right thing to do for you and your community. You don’t have to get the injection – just come down and talk to one of the nurses.’
The NHS is currently exploring pop-up vaccination clinic sites in Gunwharf Quays, according to Stephanie.
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan visited the site had praised the staff and 30 volunteers who helped ensure the smooth running of the service.
The MP said: ‘I welcome the efforts of Solent NHS Trust, the city council and others working together to make it as easy as possible for local people to take the vaccination. It has been great to see this first hand at Fratton Park today, and I thank the football club for helping our community in this way.’
The News launched the Grab a Jab campaign to help raise vaccination rates in Portsmouth, as the city currently lags behind other areas with 143,163 people, or 75.3 per cent of the population having had their first jab and 108,811, or 57.2 per cent having had a second jab. The percentages for the south east as a whole are 82 for first jabs and 65.8 for second doses.