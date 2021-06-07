The Covid-19 mutation that originated in India – now known as the Delta variant – is now believed to be dominant in the UK, with evidence suggesting it may be more dangerous than the Kent variation.

Figures published by Public Health England show between one and four cases of the Delta variant were recorded in Portsmouth by June 2 – though they could not give an exact figure.

They are among at least 744 cases of the mutation in the south east – making it the fifth-worst affected of England's nine regions.

The North West – where variant hotspots Bolton and Blackburn are located – continues to have the highest numbers identified.

A total of 12,431 cases of the Delta variant had been confirmed in the UK by June 2, up 79 per cent from the previous week’s total of 6,959.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: ‘With this variant now dominant across the UK, it remains vital that we all continue to exercise as much caution as possible.

‘The way to tackle variants is to tackle the transmission of Covid-19 as a whole.

‘Work from home where you can, and practice ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times.

‘If you are eligible and have not already done so, please come forward to be vaccinated and make sure you get your second jab. It will save lives.’

