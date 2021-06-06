The veterans arrived at the site by landing craft and were piped ashore by pipers playing the ‘Millin Pipes’ used by William Millin.

Alberto Joseph Cattini, known as Joe, served for five years from 1941, before taking part in the landings.

At Normandy he was a bombardier in the 86th Field Regiment Royal Artillery of the Hertfordshire Yeomanry, initially involved in the action at Luc sur Mer.

Veteran Jack Quinn is serenaded by The Charlalas. D-Day veterans come ashore in a landing craft at Portsmouth HIstoric Dockyard to mark the 77th anniversary of the decisive wartime event Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 060621-13)

Mr Cattini, 98 and living in Fair Oak, said: ‘I must say that Pompey has done us well.

‘I never expected the reception that we received in Pompey.

‘It's quite the occasion.’

Mr Cattini lifted his walking stick holding it as if it were a rifle after coming ashore in the restored Falklands-era F8 landing craft.

Joe Cattini takes aim at the press with his walking stick. D-Day veterans come ashore in a landing craft at Portsmouth HIstoric Dockyard to mark the 77th anniversary of the decisive wartime event Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 060621-04)

The veterans, who supported by the D-Day Revisited charity, met with dignitaries and enjoyed a private lunch.

Nick Hewitt, head of collections and research, at The National Museum of the Royal Navy said: ‘It's been amazing, such an important event. It's been absolutely fantastic.

‘As a historian, we can get a bit in our bubble, but an event like D-Day punches us out of that bubble. It really shaped the world we're living in today.

D-Day veteran Joe Cattini raises his walking stick like a machine gun as he and other veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

‘To see the veterans coming out was really moving, really important.

‘We don't always think about the enormous battle to get the soldiers there on D-Day, and the naval effort that went on for months.’

Visitors to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard also enjoyed musical performances, model boats, boat rides on historic vessels, and a display of military vehicles.

Reenactors in World War Two clothing talk together as D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Hannah Prowse, chief executive of Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust, said: ‘We're really pleased to have pulled this off, my team have done an amazing job getting it together.

‘It's lovely to get the veterans in Portsmouth, it means such a lot.

‘It's been a total success because the veterans are happy, the look on their faces as they went in off the landing craft was amazing.’

Dominic Tweddle, director general for the National Museum of the Royal Navy, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to mark the D-Day anniversary this year not just with our incredible displays at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, and through our website, but also with our wonderfully conserved ship LCT 7074, finally open to the public thanks to the support of National Lottery players.

‘Her role in the landings, and those like her, was of crucial importance and it is fantastic to see her displayed so proudly on the city’s seafront as part of the D-Day Story.’

Councillor Ben Dowling, culture cabinet member at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Portsmouth’s role in the Normandy Landings is one that we can all be incredibly proud of.

D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

‘It is wonderful to see it being marked by our heritage attractions and I hope that local communities will take this as an opportunity to come into the city and discover more about the landings and those who undertook them.’

D-Day veteran Joe Cattini kisses a member of the Charlalas as he and other veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire