Portsmouth port welcomes travel rules U-turn including scrapping of France quarantine

Last night (August 4) the government announced a change to some of its travel restrictions meaning those coming back from France can avoid a ten-day isolation period if they have had both Covid jabs.

This means France will be downgraded from amber-plus to amber at 4am on August 8.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Photo by Andrew Hasson/Getty Images)

Andrew Williamson, passenger operations manager at Portsmouth International Port – which operates ferries to France, said: ‘The announcement that quarantine restrictions will be dropped from 4am on Sunday 8 August for arrivals from France, who have had both vaccinations, is welcome news after a difficult 18 months for the travel industry.

‘Combined with the restart of a number of popular Brittany Ferries routes this summer, this means we are ready to get back to what we do best – giving customers the best possible experience when they start their adventures.

‘Travelling by sea is one of the safest ways to travel. You can drive on in your own car, and then enjoy all the facilities on board whilst knowing that the fresh sea air is keeping everything well ventilated. There is plenty of room for social distancing, and Brittany Ferries have introduced robust procedures in order to keep their passengers safe.

‘As a port, we have already welcomed travellers back in a safe and sensible way. We’re still asking passengers to wear a face covering in our terminal, which has spacious, modern facilities. We were also one first ports in the UK, recognised by independent assessors DNV, for our new protocols to manage and reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections.’

The Mont St Michel ferry that travels between Portsmouth and Caen. Picture: Sarah Standing (290620-785)

The change coincides with several amendments to the government’s traffic light system.

As of Sunday seven countries including Germany, Austria and Norway will be added to the green list, meaning no isolation is needed for all travellers on return and one PCR test is required when home.

However, Spain will remain on the amber list. This means only travellers who are fully vaccinated will continue to enjoy a quarantine-free return.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron