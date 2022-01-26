Sainsbury's issues warning to customers ahead of major Covid rule change

Boris Johnson announced on January 19 that Plan B restrictions would be ending on January 27.

Among the measures being lifted is the mandate for face masks in shops.

A shopper wearing a face covering in a Sainsbury's supermarket. Picture: Sainsbury's

The work from home mandate will also be removed from tomorrow.

However Sainsbury’s have issued a warning to customers ahead of the big change to the Covid rules.

The supermarket has announced that it is keeping the requirement for face masks across of all its stores.

Customers will continue to be asked to cover their face during a trip to Sainsbury’s.

The Daily Express reports that from Thursday, the supermarket is ‘asking our customers and colleagues in England to continue to wear a face covering in our stores if they are able to’.

Sainsbury’s had previously continued to ask customers to wear masks after July 19, 2021, despite mask mandates being lifted.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive, said at the time: ‘Our colleagues’ safety is vital and many of our colleagues would feel more comfortable if those who can wear face coverings continue to wear them. We’ve listened closely to our customers too and they are telling us the same.’

