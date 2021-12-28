Boris Johnson introduced a number of fresh restrictions earlier in December – including mask mandates, work from home order and a big increase in the drive for booster jabs.

He however did not ruled out going further post-Christmas.

A total of 114,625 cases have now been confirmed across the country as of Friday, December 24, the UKHSA announced.

Will Boris Johnson will make a Covid announcement? Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Prime Minister was briefed on the latest Omicron data in a meeting today by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.

He is not expected to announce any new measures today.

Here’s everything you need to know about fresh restrictions.

When will Boris Johnson next make a Covid announcement?

Boris Johnson was set for a crunch data briefing earlier.

He was presented with the latest Covid data and will then weigh up whether to impose fresh restrictions on England.

The BBC and PA both report that he will not be announcing any new Covid measures today (Monday).

However ministers are expected to continue having regular meetings with the country’s top scientists and keep restrictions under review.

The decision not to introduce any further restrictions for Christmas and immediately after comes as Scotland, Wales and North Ireland have introduced fresh measures from Boxing Day/ December 27.

It puts England at odds with the rest of the country.

He is not currently slated to address the nation today, as a press conference is not scheduled.

Will there be rules in place for New Year’s Eve?

Later on Monday, the Health Secretary has said no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year after ministers reviewed the latest data.

Sajid Javid said ‘people should remain cautious’ and urged those marking the start of 2022 to consider testing themselves beforehand and to celebrate outside, with the Omicron variant growing so fast that it accounts for 90 per cent of all new Covid-19 cases.

What restrictions were discussed before Christmas?

There has been talks of a two-week circuit breaker lockdown post-Christmas, however that was before a number of studies seemed to confirm that Omicron is ‘milder’ and there is a lower risk of hospitalisation, compared with Delta.

What are the current rules and restrictions?

In England, Plan B is currently in force – with increased mask mandates, work from home guidance and vaccine passports for large events such as football matches.

