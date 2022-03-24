Believed to be the first of its kind in the country, the scheme, which is expected to cost between £316,000 and £365,000, will see every city household eligible for five lateral flow tests a month until the end of June.

Nine collection points will be set up across the city to distribute 30,000 tests.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Covid-19 lateral flow self-test kit Picture: Justin Tallis /AFP via Getty Images

'We need to support residents in following the safer behaviours we've all come to know well during the pandemic - that includes testing,' council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said. 'We want people to be able to continue testing to help reduce the spread and protect our community, particularly those who are at higher risk of getting seriously ill.'

'Cases in Portsmouth are rapidly rising and we want to ensure people are not put off taking tests due to the cost of buying them,' director of public health Helen Atkinson said.

Tests can be collected from Alderman Lacey Library, Beddow Library, Charles Dickens Activity Centre, Cosham Community Centre, North End Library, Paulsgrove Community Centre, Portsmouth Civic Offices and Somerstown Central.