Last month, it was announced that all adults over the age of 18 are eligible for the booster vaccine.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme was accelerated due to the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Booster vaccines can be administered at least three months after an individual has had their second dose but if you have recently tested positive for Covid, you will have to wait to receive your booster.

Here is everything you need to know about delaying your booster jab after having Covid:

How long do you need to wait to have the booster?

If you have recently recovered from Covid, you will need to make sure to get the booster jab if you have had the first two vaccines.

Official government guidance states that you will need to wait at least four weeks (28 days) from the date you contracted Covid symptoms or from the first positive Covid test to receive your booster.

According to the NHS website, if you have tested positive you need to wait to get any dose of the vaccine.

You need to:

-Wait four weeks if you're aged 18 years old or over

-Wait four weeks (28 days) if you're aged 12 to 17 years old and at high risk of Covid-19

-Wait 12 weeks (84 days) if you're aged 12 to 17 years old.

If you currently have the virus, you will need to self-isolate as advised by the NHS.

Why do you need to wait?

The four-week wait will help to separate any side effects of the vaccine from the effects of Covid.

This will allow time for symptoms to subside for an individual to recover after the virus.

Those who have been exposed to Covid yet have no symptoms, or have not received a negative test, can receive their booster after the isolation period is over.

Do you still need the booster if you have already had Covid?

You will still need to get the booster vaccine if you have already had Covid.

Although you may have built up Covid-19 antibodies, the booster will help to increase immunity against the virus.

As more variants continue to emerge, it is best to be fully vaccinated to ensure you have longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from Covid.

How to reschedule your booster appointment if you have Covid-19

If you already have your booster appointment booked, you can view, cancel or amend your appointment on the NHS website.

You will need to know your NHS number in order to access your appointment.

When you have entered your number and date of birth, you will then have to cancel your initial appointment and select a later date for four weeks time.

If you cannot access your appointment online, you can also call 119 to reschedule your booster.

