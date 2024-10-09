Creating Crafts and Blooms Fundraising Event for Cancer Research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Tuesday, 8th October, Creating Crafts and Blooms hosted a successful fundraising event at the Emsworth Sports and Social Club (Emsworth Hub) in support of Cancer Research.

The afternoon featured fun activities such as a tombola, a “Name the Bear” game, and a raffle, alongside delicious handmade cream teas. Many people attended and enjoyed live entertainment by singer Simply Jen.

In addition to fundraising, Creating Crafts and Blooms runs a crochet group (Emsworth Hook & Yarn) at the Emsworth Hub, where members create handmade granny square blankets to gift to those in need in the local community. The group meets every Tuesday from 12:30pm to 3:30pm. All are welcome.

Thank you to everyone who participated and supported these important causes! We look forward to seeing you at our future events!

For more information about the main blanket project and the other things they are doing please contact Katie on [email protected]