Delight as new-look North Entrance opens at Queen Alexandra Hospital with a second Costa outlet also open
The entrance is opposite the North carpark and its opening marks the completion of months of work to update the entrances and provide additional retail offerings to visitors, patients and staff.
As part of the development, a second Costa outlet has also opened today (June 5).
Mark Orchard, chief financial officer and deputy chief executive at the trust which runs the hospital, said, “Developing the entrances to QA Hospital has been in the pipeline for a number of years and it’s great that both of these areas are once again open to all.
“Thank you to our visitors, patients and staff for their patience whilst work took place to improve and enhance these areas.”
