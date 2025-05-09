Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital is ‘very busy’ as patients needing minor care are being advised to find alternative services.

The Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust Facebook page said: “Our Emergency Department is very busy.

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham | Sarah Standing

“If you arrive at the emergency department requiring minor care you may be redirected to alternative services.

“Please only attend in life-threatening emergencies. For other urgent medical needs please contact NHS 111.”

You can also visit an urgent treatment centre for urgent but non life-threatening conditions.

Here are some treatment centres in the area:

St Mary's Health Campus (PO3 6DW): 8am to 8pm

Gosport War Memorial Hospital (PO12 3PW): 8am to 10pm

Petersfield Community Hospital (GU32 3LB): 8am to 8pm