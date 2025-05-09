Emergency Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital 'very busy' as staff see increased demand
Patients are being advised to access alternative services if they need minor care following the increased demand at the Queen Alexandra A&E.
The Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust Facebook page said: “Our Emergency Department is very busy.
“If you arrive at the emergency department requiring minor care you may be redirected to alternative services.
“Please only attend in life-threatening emergencies. For other urgent medical needs please contact NHS 111.”
You can also visit an urgent treatment centre for urgent but non life-threatening conditions.
Here are some treatment centres in the area:
- St Mary's Health Campus (PO3 6DW): 8am to 8pm
- Gosport War Memorial Hospital (PO12 3PW): 8am to 10pm
- Petersfield Community Hospital (GU32 3LB): 8am to 8pm
