A groups of people in Emsworth are feeling ‘healthier and happier’ after shedding an amazing 535 stone in a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slimming World consultants Gabrielle Prior and Alyson Russell took on the challenge of making the town healthier, happier and slimmer and are delighted to announce that between both their local groups, their members are more than 535 stone lighter since November 2023.

Gabrielle said: “It is amazing to think just how much of a difference our groups have made to the local community. My members are proud of the changes they have made to incorporate healthy habits into their lives which has seen them losing weight well and becoming fitter and healthier. This doesn’t just have an impact on them but also their immediate family too, creating healthy habits for long term success for life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After losing 5.5 stone herself last year and becoming a consultant, Alyson described how Slimming World’s healthy eating plan equips and empowers members to make healthier food choices, satisfy their appetite and lose weight.

Gabrielle Prior and Alyson Russell from Emsworth Slimming World.

She said: “Our 2023 member dietary analysis, which built on a 2017 analysis carried out by the British Nutrition Foundation, showed that Slimming World members who’ve been with us for at least four weeks exceed the five a day recommendation – consuming an average of eight portions of fruits and vegetables per day, compared to the general UK population who consume 4.3 portions per day.

"They also have more fibre than the general population (26g versus 20g per day), consume on average 5g of salt per day, which is significantly less than the general population (8.4g) and below the recommended maximum 6g of salt per day.

"This latest analysis also confirmed that members were, on average, eating more oily fish than the general population, important for omega 3 fatty acids, and meeting the UK recommendations for the majority of vitamins and minerals, important for supporting overall health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Slimming World members are also almost twice as likely not to drink alcohol compared to the general population and those that do drink have lower average intakes.”

Gabrielle added: “Even though it is December, it does not mean you can not make a start to those new habits.

"In groups we help support with recipes, planning, budgeting alongside nutrition, activity and psychological support too. We cannot wait to help more of Emsworth feel healthier and happier.”

Gabrielle and Alyson are currently out and about in the local community spreading the word that there is help and support in a friendly environment waiting for anyone that wants to make healthier changes to their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Emsworth groups run on Mondays at 4pm and 5.30pm in The Emsworth Methodist Church with Alyson, 07521 371748, or Fridays at 7.15am, 9am, 10.45am in The Emsworth Sports and Social Club with Gabrielle, 07833 297116.