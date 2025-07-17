A new much-anticipated GP Surgery is set to open in Cosham in September - with an end to months of roadworks in the area in sight.

The finishing touches are being made to the new Highclere Medical Centre in Northern Road, which was originally pencilled in for opening earlier this year and will now open in September.

When complete, it will boast six consulting rooms, three treatment rooms and admin space, along with a bright and welcoming entrance and waiting area for North Harbour Medical Group currently operating out of Cosham Health Centre.

Highclere Medical Centre in Northern Road in Cosham which is under construction | The News

However, while the facility has been welcomed, the construction phase has led to an extended period of works affecting the road outside, with lane closures having been in place in both directions as well as in nearby Old London Road and St George’s Road.

Andy Mosley, director of estates, facilities and capital projects at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (HIOWH), has thanked local residents for their patience, and said the works, which has caused the lane closures, is now almost complete - with just one final phase planned next month.

He said: “Work is continuing to build Highclere Medical Centre which will be an incredible, modern, purpose-built surgery in the heart of the Cosham community. The completion of the works is now set for September 2025 following finishing utility repairs caused by unforeseen issues.

“We are in the process of contacting local residents and businesses to thank them for their patience and understanding ahead of roadworks happening - set for 18 August for approximately two weeks - to enable the final phase of the works to take place.

“We really look forward to seeing the centre open at a future date, offering a range of care to best support local residents’ health needs and enable them to live their healthiest lives long term.”