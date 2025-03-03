Julie Bishop, Terry’s wife, has been organising fundraising events in-memory of her late husband, Terry Moore, since 2018.

Terry Moore was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016 and spent his final days at Rowans Hospice in July 2018. Terry was passionate about his long Army career and his Army family was very important to him.

He was also a keen member of his Regiment’s Golf Society, taking part in their Golf tournaments whenever he could.

Just six weeks before his passing, Terry demonstrated his determination and love for the game by playing nearly a full round of golf with his Regiment’s society. Inspired by his determination, two of his closest friends, Robert Jeffery and Paul Whistler, dedicated an annual tournament in his memory, introducing the Terry Moore Memorial Cup to honour his commitment, courage, and friendship.

The first memorial event took place in Okehampton in September 2018, with Terry’s wife, Julie, and his son, Sean, presenting the awards.

The following year, Robert and Paul, having heard about the work of the Rowans, began planning a much bigger fundraising event for October 2019 which included a dinner, entertainment, presentations and an overnight stay as well as the golf event. This was so successful that these fundraisers continued to run in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The event has now raised over £20,000 for Rowans Hospice. Rowans Hospice was proud to welcome Julie Bishop and Terry’s family and friends to the Hospice for a cheque presentation.

It currently costs the Hospice £7.8 million to deliver the services to the community FREE of charge, with only 10% of this being funded by the government, Rowans Hospice is extremely grateful for the amazing community who helps fund Hospice Care for the community.