Big Moose is a four-year-old large mastiff that has been at the rescue shelter since July of last year after his previous owner could no longer look after him. During his time at the shelter, he has stolen the hearts of the staff and has been described as a 'gentle giant' who loves a lap to sit on.

He is now on the hunt for a home that does not have any cats or dogs - but he would benefit from having doggy friends to socialise with. He needs to be in an area that does not have a large population of cats as he has a high prey drive. He will need to be kept on the lead and he will need to wear a muzzle for this reason.

Big Moose has been at The Stubbington Ark since last July and he is now ready to find his forever home.

Moose has had to have a cruciate ligament surgery and, although he has fully recovered, his new owners would need to be able to monitor this and his levels of exercise. He is also a very strong boy and a new owner would need to be able to manage his strength if he becomes reactive.

Lizzie, animal care staff at Stubbington Ark, said: "Moose is a big dog, who is a little shy, but loves a lap to sit on. He loves to plod along on long walks, and enjoys a run off lead as well. He is a complete cuddle monster with a big personality, who makes the staff here at the Ark smile every day. Moose is a strong boy, so any new owners will need to be able to manage his strength, if he becomes reactive to other dogs."