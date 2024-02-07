Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vanessa Taylor started South Coast Rabbit Rescue a decade ago and over the years, the non-profit organisation has become a crucial part of the community with vets, rabbit and guinea pig owners and the RSPCA turning to them in times of need. However, over the years, the shed that the animals currently reside in has taken a battering from the persistent rain and wind - and now Vanessa is in desperate need of a new shed for her rabbits.

After obtaining multiple quotes, she has been faced with a decision - to carry on fighting for the rescue - or to give up. Determined not to throw the towel in, she has set up a Just Giving page in the hope that people can help her raise the £7,000 she needs. The money will go towards a sturdy, large shed that will withstand the weather as well as new hutches for the bunnies to live in whilst in her care.

The South Coast Rabbit Rescue works tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome unwanted or abandoned rabbits and guinea pigs. The organisation has gone from strength to strength, and there is now an army of volunteers working roudn the clock to ensure that advice is always available.

Vanessa said: "We got the shed in 2015 and nine years later, it has just taken a hammering from the weather and the rain has soaked into the wood and now it is all falling down - I'm gutted but it is what it is.

"We would have no choice but to close down and a lot of people would be very sad - we're here 24/7. We've got a team of volunteers and they work day and night so we have that in case anyone needs any advice.

"I just have a soft heart for animals - my little girl passed away and she had a rabbit and it is like me giving something back."

So far, the Just Giving, which was set up a month ago, has already raised £2,722 but there is still a long way to go in order for the rescue to continue. The fundraiser has been set at £4,500 and currently, 182 have donated to the cause.

Vanessa added: "It is a lot of money and that is for the interior as well but we want to do it properly instead of getting a flat pack that won't last as long.