Crews from Portsmouth and the surrounding area were called to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, after 999 calls were made concerning a smell of smoke coming from the building.

After around half an hour, the source of the burning smell was located.

Firefighters from across the area were called to the scene

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham, Hightown, Emsworth and Portchester were called to Queen Alexandra Hospital at just after 4pm following reports of a smell of smoke.

‘There was no fire. Smoke was found to be coming from an item of over-heating equipment and all crews were stood down.’

In an emergency, always dial 999.

