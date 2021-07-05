Fire crews called to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after 'smell of smoke'
FIREFIGHTERS were called to a hospital this afternoon following reports of a burning smell.
Crews from Portsmouth and the surrounding area were called to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, after 999 calls were made concerning a smell of smoke coming from the building.
After around half an hour, the source of the burning smell was located.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham, Hightown, Emsworth and Portchester were called to Queen Alexandra Hospital at just after 4pm following reports of a smell of smoke.
‘There was no fire. Smoke was found to be coming from an item of over-heating equipment and all crews were stood down.’
