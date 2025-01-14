Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cases of the flu have been rising

Cases of flu are on the rise as children return to school after the holidays.

Covid, RSV and norovirus cases also remain high across the UK.

Parents are being warned to be vigilant and to keep their kids home from school if they display these flu symptoms.

Cases of the flu have been surging, with NHS England ramping up their vaccination programme after hospitals were left dealing with extreme pressures at the beginning of January following one of the worst winters on record.

Flu, RSV, Covid and norovirus cases still remain high, with figures expected to rise further as children return to school.

Parents are being urged to help protect their children from becoming unwell by teaching them to practise good hygiene in the classroom and for children who are eligible for the flu vaccine to get vaccinated if they have not already done so.

Dr Richard Pebody, Director, Clinical & Emerging Infections at UKHSA, said: “It’s an important time of year, as children get started on the new school term. There are simple steps you can take to help stop the spread of nasty illness in the next few weeks of winter, including making sure your child is regularly washing their hands, knowing when to keep your child off school and ensuring they are up to date with vaccinations.”

Viral infections like the flu are very common in children. | Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

What are the symptoms of flu in children?

The symptoms of the flu usually appear one to three days after you have been infected with the virus. The NHS explain that symptoms of the flu can come on very quickly and include a high temperature, body aches, a dry cough, sore throat, headache and exhaustion.

Common flu symptoms in children can include:

a sudden high temperature

an aching body

feeling tired or exhausted

a dry cough

a sore throat

a headache

difficulty sleeping

loss of appetite

diarrhoea or tummy pain

feeling sick and being sick

Children can also experience earache and be less active than usual. Most people will feel better from the flu within a week, however there are some conditions which can cause the flu which will need further treatment such as pneumonia or tonsillitis.

The NHS advise that if your child experiences the following symptoms below that you should phone 999 or attend your nearest accident and emergency immediately.

has lips or skin that are turning pale, blue or grey – on brown or black skin this is easier to see on the palms of their hands

has severe difficulty breathing

is breathing fast or stops or pauses

is pulling in at their throat area (tracheal tug) or their windpipe is more prominent

is limp, floppy or not responding like they normally do

is less than 3 months old and has a temperature of 38°C or above and has not had a vaccination in the past 2 days

is less than 3 months old and has a temperature of 36°C or less and has not had a vaccination in the past 2 days

How long should a child stay off school with the flu?

It’s important that you keep your child home from school until they are feeling better and have gone without a fever 24 hours without the use of infant paracetamol or ibuprofen.

The flu can be easily spread and is more contagious during the first five days of symptoms. To help prevent the spread of flu, wash your hands often with warm, soapy water, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze and put used tissues in the bin immediately.

Can children have the flu vaccine?

Children are eligible for the flu vaccine, it’s offered on the NHS to kids who are aged between two to three years old, school-aged children and those with certain long-term health conditions.

Most children will receive their flu jab at school, but it is also available at your GP surgery. Those who are eligible for a flu vaccine will usually receive this in a nasal spray, but some children may be offered the injected flu vaccine.

You can find out more information on whether your child is too ill to go to school at NHS.UK.